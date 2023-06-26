Assam: Morigaon Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe

Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell informed, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nabajyoti Nath, Lot Mandal of Morigaon Revenue Circle, in front of the Morigaon Circle Office immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000/- as bribe for processing of Namjari.”

Notably, this is the fiftieth arrest made this year in trap cases.