Assam: Morigaon Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday arrested one Lat Mandal in Morigaon district on Monday under bribery charges.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Nabajyoti Nath posted at Morigaon Revenue Circle who was arrested after he was caught in front of the Morigaon Circle Office for accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing of mutation.
Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell informed, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nabajyoti Nath, Lot Mandal of Morigaon Revenue Circle, in front of the Morigaon Circle Office immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000/- as bribe for processing of Namjari.”
Notably, this is the fiftieth arrest made this year in trap cases.
On June 14, two Lat Mandals were arrested for their involvement in bribery. The two arrested Lat Mandals were identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon; and Diganta Baruah of Nazira Revenue Circle in Sivasagar.
Sheikh was apprehended at his residence after he accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe money from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln, while, Diganta Baruah was trapped and caught red-handed while taking bribe for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.