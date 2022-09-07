Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested for Accepting Bribe in Darrang

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested the Lat Mandal of Patharighat Revenue Circle in Darrang district of Assam on Wednesday.

The Lat Manndal has been identified as Hari Das Singha.

According to reports, Singha was arrested while accepting Rs 18,000 from a man identified as Pankaj Deka for land mutation.

Singha is currently under interrogation by the police.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Sri Hari Das Singha Lat Mondal of Patharighat Circle Officer Darrang District has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for land mutation of the complainant.”