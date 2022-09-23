Assam: Lat Mandal Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe in Nagaon

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell, Assam arrested the Lat Mandal of Office of Circle Officer, Nagaon Sadar on Friday.

Ranjit Mahanta Lat Mondal o/o Circle officer Nagaon Sadar has been trapped and arrested red handed while accepting bribe for processing the land mutation work of the complainant.

The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. The police have also issued helpline number 1800-345-3767 for citizens to report bribery cases.