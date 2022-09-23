Tripura: BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura Resigns from the Assembly

Tripura BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura resigned from the Assembly on Friday declining the total strength of the BJP-IPFT combination.

He is likely to join TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance), a tribal-based party today evening.

He was accompanied by TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman during the resignation.

Tripura is an MLA from Karbook assembly constituency.

This came three days after IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma was disqualified from Tripura assembly.

Burba Mohan Tripura, who was unavailable for comments, was elected to the state Assembly in the 2018 election from the tribal reserved seat Karbook in southern Tripura’s Gomati district.

The BJP leaders, when contacted by IANS, refused to make any comments immediately.

Burba Mohan Tripura is the fourth BJP MLA to quit the Assembly since last year.