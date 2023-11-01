Assam: Lat Mandal Held on Bribery Charges in Nalbari

In yet another trap against corrupt government officials of Assam, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Wednesday nabbed a Lat Mandal in Nalbari district for allegedly accepting bribe.
According to information, a complaint was received at the Directorate alleging that a Lat Mandal identified as Nayan Deka, employed in the office of the Circle Officer, Mukalmua Revenue Circle of Nalbari had demanded Rs. 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant for mutation-related works of the complainant. Later, the Lat Mandal reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 70,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Nalbari. Nayan Deka was caught red-handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in his residence at Darangipara in Nalbari.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public employee, he was arrested by the team of officers. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 01/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 90/2023 under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.