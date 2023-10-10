Lat Mandal, Middleman Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Gossaigaon

Continuing their efforts, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday apprehended one Lat Mandal and a middleman from the Gossaigaon Circle Office in Assam.
According to sources, the anti-corruption cell trapped red-handed the middleman, Wahed Ali Khandakar, after he accepted a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on behalf of the Lat Mandal for mutation-related works.
Later, in the same trap operation, the accused Lat Mandal, Imamul Hoque, was apprehended for demanding a bribe and accepting it through a middleman, in conspiracy with him.
The Lat Mandal and the middleman were posted at Gossaigaon Revenue Circle in Kokrajhar District.
Earlier on September 30, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed one Nakbor Ali, a middleman in office of the Lahorighat Revenue Circle after he accepted a bribe in conspiracy with Reba Kt. Bhuyan, Lat Mandal, Lahorighat Revenue Circle for mutation-related works.