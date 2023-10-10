Assam

Lat Mandal, Middleman Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Gossaigaon

The Lat Mandal and the middleman were posted at Gossaigaon Revenue Circle in Kokrajhar District.
Lat Mandal, Middleman Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Gossaigaon
Lat Mandal, Middleman Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Gossaigaon
Pratidin Time

Continuing their efforts, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday apprehended one Lat Mandal and a middleman from the Gossaigaon Circle Office in Assam.

According to sources, the anti-corruption cell trapped red-handed the middleman, Wahed Ali Khandakar, after he accepted a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on behalf of the Lat Mandal for mutation-related works.

Later, in the same trap operation, the accused Lat Mandal, Imamul Hoque, was apprehended for demanding a bribe and accepting it through a middleman, in conspiracy with him.

The Lat Mandal and the middleman were posted at Gossaigaon Revenue Circle in Kokrajhar District.

Earlier on September 30, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed one Nakbor Ali, a middleman in office of the Lahorighat Revenue Circle after he accepted a bribe in conspiracy with Reba Kt. Bhuyan, Lat Mandal, Lahorighat Revenue Circle for mutation-related works.

Lat Mandal, Middleman Held Under Bribery Charges in Assam’s Gossaigaon
Second Trap of the Day! Lat Mandal, Middleman Held for Accepting Bribe in Assam
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corrpution

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lat-mandals-bribery-charges-assam-gossaigaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com