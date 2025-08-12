Centre Disburses ₹3,200 Crore Crop Insurance Claims to 30 Lakh Farmers Under PMFBY

On Monday, the Central Government digitally transferred more than ₹3,200 crore in crop insurance claim payments directly into the bank accounts of over 30 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), marking a historic milestone in agricultural insurance disbursement.

Advertisment

The event took place at the Jhunjhunu Airstrip in Rajasthan, chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma attended as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, senior officials, farmer leaders, and public representatives were also present. Thousands of farmers from Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Kotputli-Behror, and nearby districts participated in person, while lakhs more joined virtually from across the country.

Out of the total disbursed amount, farmers in Rajasthan received ₹1,121 crore, benefiting more than 7 lakh cultivators. Madhya Pradesh farmers were credited with ₹1,156 crore, Chhattisgarh with ₹150 crore, and farmers in other states collectively received ₹773 crore. This marked the first time such a large-scale crop insurance payout was made on a single day through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Highlighting the scheme’s emphasis on transparency and the use of technology, Chouhan stated that timely claim settlements would strengthen farmers’ financial security, boost their confidence to invest, and improve resilience against agricultural risks. A new simplified settlement process was introduced, enabling claims to be paid proportionately based on the central subsidy without waiting for the state’s premium contribution. Starting from the Kharif 2025 season, delays in state government contributions would attract a 12% penalty, and insurance companies delaying payments would be required to compensate farmers at the same rate.

Since its launch in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMFBY has covered over 78 crore farmer applications and disbursed claims totaling ₹1.83 lakh crore against a farmer-paid premium of ₹35,864 crore — a payout ratio exceeding five times the premium amount.

The scheme has integrated several technological tools, including YES-TECH, the WINDS portal, the AIDE mobile app, the Krishi Rakshak Portal, and a dedicated helpline (14447), aimed at speeding up claim settlements, enhancing weather data accuracy, and facilitating easier farmer registration at the village level.

Calling PMFBY a “farmer-empowering initiative,” Chouhan reiterated that it reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Also Read: FSSAI Trains Over 3 Lakh Street Food Vendors on Food Safety, Informs Govt