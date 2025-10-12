Assam Launches Foreign Language Initiative to Build Global Human Talent

The Assam government has launched the CM-FLIGHT initiative today, which aims to provide young Assamese students with access to foreign language education, opening doors for global employment opportunities.

The program was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma today, with a representative from the Japanese government present at the event.

Stating the importance of global human talent, the Chief Minister said the initiative will help Assamese youth overcome language barriers in international employment.

While a government job in Assam may offer a monthly salary of 40,000 per month, skilled Assamese professionals trained in foreign languages and sent abroad could earn up to 1.5 lakh per month.

Giving examples that many youth from Nepal who are successfully employed in Japan.

Under this program, 50,000 students from Assam are expected to receive training to become global human resources for Japan.

Ten administrative officials from Assam will also receive Japanese language training.

The total course fee is estimated to be 1.8 lakh per student, of which 1 lakh will be funded by the Assam government and 50,000 by the Japanese government.

The remaining 30,000 can be availed as a loan from Axis Bank.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the program primarily targets underprivileged students, calling it a golden opportunity.

