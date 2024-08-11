Assam Launches ‘HaatiApp’ to Facilitate Human-Elephant Coexistence

In a major initiative to address the escalating human-elephant conflict in Assam, the state government launched the ‘HaatiApp’ mobile application on Saturday.
Developed by Aaranyak, a prominent biodiversity conservation organization, the app aims to enhance human-elephant coexistence and reduce conflicts.
According to sources, the app will initially be rolled out in high-conflict areas in Goalpara, Chirang, and Baksa, with plans to extend its use to other northeastern regions in the future.
The ‘HaatiApp’ offers real-time updates on elephant movements and damage reports, and provides alerts to help villagers take preventive measures and avoid potentially fatal encounters.
Launching the app and a solar fence manual, Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa highlighted that while elephants are revered in Assam, the fear for life and property has driven some people to adopt dangerous measures.
The minister assured that the power department would actively collaborate with communities in Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) areas to educate them about the dangers and legal consequences of using illegal electrical connections.
Alongside the app, Aaranyak has compiled a detailed handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences, advocated as a humane and effective solution for mitigating Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC). The handbook offers thorough information on the benefits of solar fences, explaining the function of each component, and providing guidance on installation, management, and maintenance. Gorlosa expressed optimism that the 'HaatiApp' and the handbook would greatly aid in alleviating HEC.
The app also includes an ex gratia application form, allowing victims of elephant depredation to submit compensation claims directly to the respective forest divisions, with Aaranyak assisting in the process.