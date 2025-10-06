North Bengal Floods: 28 Dead, Dozens Missing as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc

Overnight heavy rains battered North Bengal’s hills and plains from Saturday night into early Sunday, triggering landslides, washing away bridges, and flooding towns from Darjeeling to Cooch Behar.

At least 28 people lost their lives, most in the hill town of Mirik, while dozens remain missing as rescue teams struggle to reach isolated areas cut off by the floods.

Darjeeling recorded 261 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 8 am Saturday, categorized as ‘extremely heavy rainfall.’ Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri saw 192 mm and 172 mm, respectively, while Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri received a staggering 300 mm.

The most severe damage was reported in Mirik, Jorebunglow, Maneybhanjang, Sukhiapokhri, and Falakata.

Mirik Floods Claim 13 Lives; Dozens Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Intensify

Thirteen bodies were recovered in Mirik, famed for its Sumendu Lake and panoramic views of Kanchenjunga. Ten more people, including tourist Himadri Purkayet from Kolkata, remained missing as of Sunday evening. Officials cautioned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams reach the upper hill areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow on social media: “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. The situation is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.”

“We remain committed to extending every possible assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam has also expressed his concern over the disastrous condition of Darjeeling.

We are extremely distressed by the devastation and loss of lives in Darjeeling and elsewhere in North Bengal due to heavy rains. On behalf of the people of Assam we are ready to provide any support to the Govt of West Bengal in rescue and relief operations. @MamataOfficial — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 6, 2025

The relentless downpour wreaked havoc on critical infrastructure. An iron bridge over the Balasan River at Dudhia—the only direct route between Siliguri and Mirik, collapsed, cutting off nearby communities. Another bridge at Pulbazar was severely damaged, isolating Thanaline and parts of Bijanbari. Rohini Road, a major artery connecting Darjeeling to the plains, also gave way, while NH10, Sikkim’s lifeline, was blocked at Chitrey following landslides. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway suspended services indefinitely.

Flash floods and landslides turned the post-Durga Puja holidays in North Bengal into a desperate struggle for survival. Hundreds of tourists across Dooars, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling were stranded in hill resorts and wildlife areas, facing power outages, poor connectivity, and washed-out roads. Some were forced to use ziplines or ropes to cross torrents. “The water currents were so strong we had to form a human chain,” said Kolkata resident Priya Banerjee, who walked for four hours before finding a vehicle.

In Sisamara, businessman Saurav Palit and his family trudged six kilometres through mud and floodwaters before paying Rs 4,000 for a 30-minute ride to Falakata. At Jaldapara, tourists waded waist-deep through rising waters before being rescued, with some ferried on elephant back. “We were stranded all day until forest officials brought elephants used for safaris to take us through flooded rivers to safer ground,” said Senjuti Ghosh from Kolkata, now staying at an Alipurduar hotel until her train home Tuesday night. Authorities closed all tourist sites and urged visitors to remain where they were until help arrived. Darjeeling SP Praween Prakash advised travellers to follow official updates on social media. “Check advisories before venturing out,” he said.

Travel chaos spread across the region, with tourists missing trains and flights while trying to reach New Jalpaiguri station and Bagdogra airport.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency virtual meeting with top officials and regional leaders, including Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb and GTA chief Anit Thapa, and announced she would visit the disaster-affected areas on Monday. “Several areas in both north and south Bengal have been flooded due to sudden heavy rainfall and swollen rivers from Bhutan and Sikkim,” Banerjee posted on X. “Rainfall exceeded 300mm in just 12 hours last night. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Immediate assistance has been ordered.”

She directed the closure of all tourist sites in the affected areas and released emergency helpline numbers from the Nabanna control room, assuring tourists that the state would cover rescue expenses.

By Sunday afternoon, Army units and NDRF teams had joined state agencies in rescue and relief operations. With the Mahananda, Jaldhaka, and Teesta rivers running above danger levels, elephants, rhinos, deer, and bison were seen fleeing submerged forests.

