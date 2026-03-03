Assam Leads India’s Silk Industry With 90% Muga, 65% Eri Production: CM Sarma

AssamChief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the State’s dominant role in India’s indigenous silk sector, noting that Assam produces nearly 90 per cent of the country’s Muga silk and around 65 per cent of Eri silk, positioning it as the global hub for these heritage textiles.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said that Assam’s Muga and Eri silk industries play a crucial role in sustaining rural livelihoods, strengthening the State’s agrarian economy and reinforcing the vision

The Chief Minister Sarma highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at revitalising the silk industry, which include financial support for silk farmers, infrastructure development, skill enhancement programmes for weavers, and promoting Assam silk in domestic and international markets.

“Modernisation of sericulture practices is being pursued without compromising traditional techniques, allowing artisans to meet contemporary demands while preserving authenticity,” Sarma said, stressing that empowering women weavers remains a priority as they form the backbone of the industry.

Muga silk, prized for its natural golden sheen and durability, holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, while Eri silk is renowned for its eco-friendly and cruelty-free production. Both contribute significantly to employment in rural and semi-urban areas across Assam.

The Chief Minister reiterated that strengthening the silk sector is a key component of the government’s broader strategy to boost indigenous industries, increase exports, and create a resilient rural economy anchored in Assam’s cultural and traditional strengths.