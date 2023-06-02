Assam: Leena Doley, Runa Neog Among 300 Cops Who Failed To Declare Assets

Over 300 police officers in Assam have not submitted the declaration of their moveable and immovable assets, a report stated on Friday.
The defaulters' list includes the current Superintendent of Police (SP), Hailakandi, Leena Doley, former Additional SP of Lakhimpur, Runa Neog, ASP of Crime Branch, Rupjyoti Kalita.
Tainted police officer Kumar Sanjit Krishna is also included in the list. Krishna is an accused in the infamous SI exam scam that made headlines in 2021.
It is noteworthy that Leena Doley was previously posted at Nagaon as Superintendent of police, however, she was transferred by the Home Department amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.
Meanwhile, Runa Neog, who was posted in Lakhimpur, was allegedly involved in the fake gold and counterfeit note nexus in Bangalmora. Amid the ongoing probe, she was transferred and was posted as senior staff officer to chief controller, village defence organization, Assam, Guwahati.