Assam: Legal Metrology Dept Employee Nabbed on Bribery Charges in Nalbari

As per sources, Sarma had demanded an amount of Rs 1 lakh from the owner of the petrol pump.

Taking to platform X, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped Naba Kr. Sarma, Sr. Asstt, Legal Metrology Deptt, after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Diganta Borah, Insp of the same Deptt. for renewing Legal Metrology Certificate for the complainant’s Petrol Pump.”

“In the same trap operation, Diganta Borah, Inspector of O/O Controller, Legal Metrology Department has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through Naba Kumar Sarma, in conspiracy with him,” they further wrote.