Winter Session of Assam Legislative Assembly from Dec 20

The five-day winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from December 20, informed the Assembly Secretariat through a notification.

The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the Winter Session of the Assembly from December 20, 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174 ( 1 ) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 20th December 2022 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur," read the statement from Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat.