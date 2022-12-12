Rajasthan: 3 Coaching Students Allegedly Die by Suicide in Kota

Three students preparing for competitive college entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the police have started an investigation to know the facts. The students were 16, 17, and 18 years old, NDTV reported.

The reports stated that two of the students who committed suicide, Ankush and Ujjwal, were from Bihar. They were friends and were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms. One was preparing for engineering college entrance, while the other was studying to crack the coveted medical college entrance tests. No suicide notes have been found yet.

The third student, Pranav, came to Kota from Madhya Pradesh, and was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET -- a pre-medical entrance test.

Known for coaching centres that provide preparatory classes for competitive engineering and medical examinations, Kota has in the past been plagued with suicide cases.