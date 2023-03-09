Assam: All-Party Meet Held Ahead of Budget Session

An all-party meeting was held ahead of Assam Budget session at Central Hall of Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Legislative speaker Biswajit Daimary chaired the meeting and it was attended by all MLAs of ruling and opposition parties.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the all-party meeting.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from tomorrow, took part in a meeting chaired by Hon Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 with leaders of all political partied at Central Hall of the Assembly.”
“Sought everyone’s support for smooth conduct of the Budget Session,” he added.
The Budget Session is scheduled to begin from March 10 in Dispur and will continue till April 5.
Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on March 16.
Meanwhile, security has been boosted in and around Dispur ahead of the budget session.
Earlier, Ajanta Neog had claimed that the budget for this financial year for the state will be realistic.
Speaking on the upcoming budget session of Assam, Ajanta Neog had claimed, “I am giving my word, this year’s budget is going to be realistic and the capital expenditure will increase”
She further said that last year’s a budget crossed Rs. 1 lakh crores mark making it the highest ever budget in the state since the nation attained independence.
Moreover, speaking on the possibilities of opposition raising voices and concerns against the budget to be tabled at the upcoming session, she said that Finance Department portal was open for everyone and that all were urged to give advice through the portal.