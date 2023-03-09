Assam: All-Party Meet Held Ahead of Budget Session

An all-party meeting was held ahead of Assam Budget session at Central Hall of Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Legislative speaker Biswajit Daimary chaired the meeting and it was attended by all MLAs of ruling and opposition parties.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the all-party meeting.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from tomorrow, took part in a meeting chaired by Hon Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 with leaders of all political partied at Central Hall of the Assembly.”

“Sought everyone’s support for smooth conduct of the Budget Session,” he added.