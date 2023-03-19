Assam: Leopard Attacks Woman in Furkating

A woman in Golaghat’s Furkating tea estate was attacked by a leopard on Sunday morning.

The victim identified as Bhoni Mirdha was allegedly attacked by the leopard while she collecting firewood in the middle of the tea estate.

The woman was admitted to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.

The Forest Department personnel arrived at the scene after the incident.

In another incident, the workers of a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district spotted an adult injured leopard on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the injured leopard was spotted at Khowang Tea Estate in Doom Dooma.

As the leopard was spotted at the tea estate, the workers were left under fear.

The forest officials were informed regarding the injured leopard and will reach the spot shortly.

Meanwhile, the reason behind how the leopard was injured is yet to be ascertained.

On March 5, a tiger was spotted in Kaliabor.

According to sources, the tiger was spotted near Kaliabor’s Silghat and a tea estate area where the big cat entered a resort in search of drinking water.

A man at the resort, named Kaliabor Manor Resort, had captured a video of the tiger pulling a water pipe on his mobile phone.

Although, there were no reports of the tiger attacking anyone, however, due to the sudden visit of the big cat, the residents near the area were under threat.