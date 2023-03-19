Assam: Injured Leopard Spotted in Doom Dooma, Fear Grips Tea Workers

The workers of a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district spotted an adult injured leopard on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the injured leopard was spotted at Khowang Tea Estate in Doom Dooma.

As the leopard was spotted at the tea estate, the workers were left under fear.

The forest officials were informed regarding the injured leopard and will reach the spot shortly.

Meanwhile, the reason behind how the leopard was injured is yet to be ascertained.

On March 5, a tiger was spotted in Kaliabor.

According to sources, the tiger was spotted near Kaliabor’s Silghat and a tea estate area where the big cat entered a resort in search of drinking water.

A man at the resort, named Kaliabor Manor Resort, had captured a video of the tiger pulling a water pipe on his mobile phone.

Although, there were no reports of the tiger attacking anyone, however, due to the sudden visit of the big cat, the residents near the area were under threat.

Last year, at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood on December 26.

The incident occurred near the Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan

The irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The forest officials, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area. Two forest officials were injured during the ordeal, they informed.