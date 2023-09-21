Assam: Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic in Nazira

A leopard sighting in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) residential area at Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar has created panic among the locals on Thursday.
According to sources, the leopard was spotted near the office of ONGC's executive director and has taken refuge beneath a water tank.
Residents are understandably frightened and anxious about their safety.
In response to the alarming situation, both police and forest department personnel have arrived at the scene to assess and address the tiger's presence. Further actions and measures are expected to be taken to ensure the safety of the residents in the area.