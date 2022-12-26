Assam: Leopard Menace Continues in Jorhat, 13 Persons Injured So Far

At least 13 people, including three forest staff have been injured after a leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood in Jorhat district of Assam on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan in Jorhat.

Earlier today, the irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The forest officials, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area. Two forest officials were injured during the ordeal, they informed.

Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, Mohan Lal Meena, told ANI that 13 persons, including three forest staff, were injured in the attack.

"All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. They are said to be out of danger," the SP said.