Provide Verified Information on Covid-19, Prevent Infodemic: Mansukh Mandaviya

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with over 100 doctors and members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

During the meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya asked the health experts to provide accurate information to citizens on Covid-19 and refrain from spreading unverified information.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, “While it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior, including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on the virus. Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share verified information and encourage others also to do so”.

The union health minister further said, “You have been our ambassadors during the country’s fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the pandemic and its prevention and management aspects”.

He expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now.