Stray Leopard Caged In Tinsukia’s Pengri.

A leopard that had strayed into human habitation in search of food was caged by the forest department in Pengri in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

The leopard was caged at No. 2 Mugong paddy field in Pengri locality.

According to reports, the leopard had spooked villagers for the past two days.

A few days back, a minor girl was injured in a leopard attack in the area.

Earlier, the forest personnel had advised local residents to stay indoors as precautionary measures till the big cat is trapped by the forest department's teams.

It may also be mentioned that a carcass of a leopard was found lying on an isolated pond near the Madhavdev Library in Dhekiakhuwa, nearly 7 kilometers from Teok in Jorhat, last Thursday.

A team of Forest department officials visited the place and pulled out the carcass from the water after being informed by locals.

The leopard is feared to have died 10-12 days back.