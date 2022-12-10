Assam

Assam: Leopard Rescued From Film Institute at Changsari

According to information, the leopard had strayed into the institute and was later caged with the help of forest authorities.
A leopard was rescued from a film and television institute at Changsari under Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday morning.

According to information, the leopard had strayed into Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Govt. Film & Television Institute and was later caged with the help of forest authorities.

Soon after, the leopard was released to it’s safe habitat at Sila Range in North Kamrup Forest Division.

No injuries or loss to any property were incurred, sources said.

Notably, in the past two months, the forest department has rescued as many as 10 leopards from different parts of the state and released them in jungles.

Assam
Changsari
Leopard Rescued

