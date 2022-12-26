Assam: Leopard Unleashes Terror In Jorhat; 6 Injured Including Kids

A leopard has unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday, injuring at least six people in the vicinity.

The incident was reported near Rain Forest Research Institute.

According to sources, the irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The forest officials, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area.

Two forest officials were injured during the ordeal, they informed.

Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

Earlier yesterday, a man was grievously injured in a leopard attack that took place in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area.

According to information, the victim man was attacked when we went to a bath near a well at his residence.

Locals said that the leopard had been causing terror in the area