Assam: Two Youths Killed as Bike Crashes Into Tree

Two youths were tragically killed after their bike crashed into a tree at Kheroni under Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district.

The accident took place amid Chirstmas festivities on Sunday night.

According to sources, the bike, bearing registration number ‘AS 09 D 7995’ was in high speed when it lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Both died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Maniram Tiss and Kolngar Sarkiri, hailing from Nihang gaon.

Meanwhile, local police reached the accident spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

