Assam: Uncertainty Looms Large Over Flood-Affected People

Uncertainty looms large over flood-ravaged people in Assam as most have lost all they had in the recent floods. With no government assistance, they are a worried lot.

Though the overall flood situation in Assam has been improving gradually and the water levels in many rivers of the state receding, there are many people displaced in the floods, who are still residing in make-shift shelters n embankments, relief camps and railway tracks.

Many people have lost all their belongings in the first spell of floods and their belongings have been washed away by floodwaters.

These people are now living in the fear of a second wave of during the monsoons.

Here are some exclusive pictures from Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district showing the aftermath of the floods.