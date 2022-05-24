Assam: Uncertainty Looms Large Over Flood-Affected People

Uncertainty looms large over flood-ravaged people in Assam as most have lost all they had in the recent floods. With no government assistance, they are a worried lot.
Though the overall flood situation in Assam has been improving gradually and the water levels in many rivers of the state receding, there are many people displaced in the floods, who are still residing in make-shift shelters n embankments, relief camps and railway tracks.
Many people have lost all their belongings in the first spell of floods and their belongings have been washed away by floodwaters.
These people are now living in the fear of a second wave of during the monsoons.
Here are some exclusive pictures from Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district showing the aftermath of the floods.
Describing the woes, a woman hailing from Kampur said, “We have lost everything this time. All our valuables have been washed away. We don’t have a proper house to live in and no food to eat now.”
“Our ducks and chicken have been washed away too. We are very helpless. Neither do we have money nor our belongings. I also had taken a loan from the Bandhan Bank. Now I just cannot figure out what to do,” she further said.
Another woman said, “The main source of income of our family was farming. We have lost all the agricultural land in the floods. We have no other source of income to survive now.”
“We appeal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide us with some help so that we can make our ends meet,” she said.
It may be mentioned that more than 3.51 lakh people have been affected by the devastating flood in Nagaon district, of which 2.37 lakh people have been affected in areas under the Kamrup revenue circle.
Till Saturday, over 7.2 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 22 districts in the state. At present, 1,709 villages are under water and 82,503 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
