Assam: Life Sentence Convict Escapes From Udalguri Jail

A prisoner identified as Shyamal Pal has managed to flee from Assam’s Udalguri jail during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the region. Shyamal was serving a life sentence in a murder case since 2011.

The jail authorities have lodged an FIR at Udalguri Sadar police station, and a massive manhunt has been launched to catch the fugitive. The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough search operation to capture Shyamal.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements in the jail, and the authorities have assured that they will look into the matter and take appropriate action. It is not yet clear how Shyamal managed to escape, and investigations are underway to ascertain the details.

Earlier on March 19, in another sensational incident, a prisoner escaped from police custody in Assam’s Karimganj.

As per sources, the prisoner identified as Abdul Wasid was brought to the chief judicial magistrate court on Sunday. The prisoner was reportedly accused of his involvement in many crimes including car theft.

Abdul reportedly went missing after he went to use the washroom in the court.