Assam: Lifeless Bodies Of Two Men Found Under Separate Instances

The lifeless body of a man was found in Assam’s Makum on Saturday wrapped in polythene, raising suspicions of foul play.
The deceased identified as Virendra Singh had been missing for three days prior to this tragic incident.
According to sources, the incident took place at Chhota Hapjan in Tea Garden number 25.
The police have launched a thorough inquiry to uncover the circumstances surrounding Virendra Singh's death and bring the culprits to justice.
This unsettling incident has sent shockwaves through the community as they await further developments in the case.
In a similar instance, a partially decomposed body was found in Dhakuakhana town.
The deceased identified as Kailash Nath was a resident of Konwar Ghahi village, who had been missing since September 5.
Local authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kailash Nath's tragic demise.
The state of decomposition suggests that he may have been deceased for some time before being discovered. This unsettling incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as they anxiously await further details from the ongoing police inquiry into this distressing case.