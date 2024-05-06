Assam: Lightning Strike Claims 2 Lives In Cachar, 1 Injured

Tragedy struck Cachar's Katigorah in Assam on Monday amid adverse weather conditions as a lightning strike resulted in the death of two, while injuring another person.
The incident reportedly occurred when they were out fishing by a lake. The lightning strike claimed the life of a sixth standard child and another youth.
The deceased were identified as Rohan Sanju, the sixth standard student and a resident of Gumra tea estate in Katigorah in the Cachar district of Assam, and Farindra Das, a resident of Bhaterchok village near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Meanwhile, another child named Jaykumar Sanju was injured in the same incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical assistance.
Moreover, reports from the site claimed that the thunderstrom conditions left a trail of destruction with several livestock also reported to have been killed in the adverse weather.