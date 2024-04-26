IMD Predicts Rainfall & Thunderstorms in Next 5 Days Across Northeast

Day-wise Forecast:

Day 1: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 2: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 3: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 4: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

Day 5: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland and at many places over Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.