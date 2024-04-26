IMD Predicts Rainfall & Thunderstorms in Next 5 Days Across Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the northeastern states in the next five days.
The weather forecast by the IMD issued on Friday stated that though the weather will remain hot and humid across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places.
The IMD further stated that the cyclonic circulation over Assam and other northeastern states persists at 1.5 km above mean sea level.
Day-wise Forecast:
Day 1: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 2: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 3: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Hot and Humid weather is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 4: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura
Day 5: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland and at many places over Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Warnings:
Day 1: Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 2: Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 3: Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh. 3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
Day 4: Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds with speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 5: Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.