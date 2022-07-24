Assam Likely to Face LPG Cylinder Shortage

Assam may face a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the coming days as LPG transporters across the state will be closed indefinitely from Monday.

This comes after the Northeast Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) has called for an indefinite strike starting today.

The strike has been called by the NEPLTA against Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) authorities for not fulfilling the demands of the local transporters.

LPG transporters of seven plants will be closed starting today. LPG plants including North Guwahati bottling plant, Tinsukia Gopanari Plant, Sarpara Bottling Plant, Bongaigaon, Dimapur, Slichar and Duliajan Bottling Plants will be shut down in support of the strike.