Guwahati: Youth Critically Injured in Elephant Attack

The injured youth was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the help of the locals in a critical condition.
Wild elephant in the streets at Amching in Guwahati
A youth has been grievously injured after a wild elephant attacked him at Amching in Assam’s Guwahati.

The injured youth was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the help of the locals in a critical condition. he is currently undergoing treatment.

However, the identity of the victim has not been identified as of now.

Some locals had captured the incident on their mobile phones and the video has gone viral on social media.

Diganta Kumar Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) of Guwahati city police confirmed the development and said that the forest personnel informed the local police about the incident and locals immediately admitted the youth to the hospital.

