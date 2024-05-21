Assam: Liquor Concealed in Cement Truck Seized in Bokakhat

An audacious attempt at smuggling illegal foreign liquor took a creative turn recently, as Excise Department intercepted a truck transporting contraband disguised within a load of cement. The clandestine operation was halted at a checkpoint in Numaligarh, Bokakhat, during routine naka checking.
The truck bearing registration NL 01 AE 5393, ostensibly carrying cement from Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to Dimapur, aroused suspicion among vigilant officials. Upon closer inspection, their suspicions were confirmed when illegal Arunachali liquor cartons were discovered cleverly concealed within the cement cargo.
The ingenuity of the smugglers was evident as they had meticulously hidden the liquor within the midst of the cement, likely in a bid to evade detection. However, their efforts were thwarted, and both the truck and its driver are now in the custody of the excise department.