Assam: Local Holiday Announced in BTR on October 6

A local holiday has been announced in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam on October 6 (Thursday).

The local holiday has been declared as a mark of respect to Former MLA from Mazbat constituency, Karendra Basumatary.

All educational institutions, public organizations, business establishments and government offices will remain closed in five districts under BTR on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Karendra Basumatary passed away on Monday, at age 71.

According to sources, Basumatary had been battling a chronic disease for a long time.

Basumatary was a senior leader from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) before joining the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in 2020. He is considered as one of well known Bodo leaders amongst the Bodo society.