Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Meghalaya, 3 Held

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized and three drug smugglers were arrested in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

This development was confirmed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The three arrested persons include two women. The arrested trio reportedly hails from Nagaland and Manipur.

Three mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Taking to twitter, Conrad Sangma wrote, “In a well-synchronized day-long operation, @RibhoiPolice seized Heroin worth ₹1 Crore, 3 Mobiles & nabbed 3 notorious drug traffickers of Nagaland & Manipur.”