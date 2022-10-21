Assam

Assam: Local Holiday Declared in Bajali on Oct 25 on the occasion of Diwali

The Bajali district administration declared October 25 as local holiday on the occasion of Diwali
The Bajali district administration declared October 25 as local holiday on the occasion of Diwali. The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Kaberi B Sarma.

The notification issued by the district administration stated that all government offices, schools and colleges, courts, banks shall remain closed on the day.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

