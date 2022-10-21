One More Member of Banned PFI Arrested in Assam’s Kamrup

One more member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested from Chaygaon in Kamrup district of Assam on Friday.

The PFI member has been identified as Saiful Islam.

Earlier today, the district police had arrested three PFI members from Nagarbera of Kamrup. The arrested persons were Hafijur Rahman, Nazrul Islam and Rafiqul Islam.

With this, a total of four PFI members have been arrested from Kamrup in a day.

Notably, in September, the Central government had banned PFI, its associates, and affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.