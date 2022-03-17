Assam: Local Holiday on March 19 in Kamrup District

In view of the upcoming festival Holi and Dol Jatra, the Kamrup district administration in Assam has announced a local holiday in the district on March 19 (Saturday).

Owing to this, all government offices, financial institutions and banks falling under the jurisdiction of the Kamrup district will remain closed on the day.

However, officers, staff and teachers who are engaged with the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC examinations will be exempted from the purview of this holiday.

Along with this, essential services in the district are also exempted from this holiday.

