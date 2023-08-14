Assam: Locals Demand Death Penalty for Accused in Madrasa Student’s Death

Following the tragic death of a Madrasa student in Assam’s Cachar district, the family members and locals on Monday have demanded that the accused should be given capital punishment (death penalty).
The 12-year-old student, Rabijul Hussain, whose beheaded body was found in the hostel room of the madrasa, Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Dholai, was cremated today morning in Frenchnagar area after the post-mortem examination.
The locals who attended the Janaza of the deceased demanded that capital punishment should be awarded to the accused involved in the merciless killing of the student.
Yesterday, the beheaded body of the student was found lying in his hostel room by a teacher of the madrasa who entered the room to wake up the students for fajr namaz.
The authorities of the madrasa immediately informed the Dholai Police who after reaching the spot recovered the body and detained 20 fellow students who shared the hostel room with the deceased and three teachers.
Investigating is currently on to arrest the accused.