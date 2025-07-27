Assam: Locals in Hajo Nab Suspected Migrant Family Over Fake Land Deal

High tension prevailed in the Akadi area of Assam's Hajo after locals detained an eight-member suspected 'Miya' family from East Bengal origin. The family was allegedly brought to the area for settlement by a local land broker named Mustak, a Muslim from an indigenous Assamese background.

According to eyewitnesses and locals, Mustak had transported the family from their rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area to Dihina, a village near Akadi, to settle them there. Locals expressed strong suspicion over the origins and intentions of the family, claiming they may have been evicted from somewhere and were being illegally settled using forged documents.

Under mounting pressure from the public, broker Mustak reportedly revealed that the mastermind behind the entire operation was a person named Islamuddin, a resident of Dihina. It is alleged that Islamuddin facilitated the illegal land deal by helping the family purchase land in Dihina using fake documents for a sum of ₹3.6 lakh.

Outraged villagers, along with several local organisations, reportedly manhandled Mustak at the scene before the situation escalated further. Hajo police later arrived at the spot and took both Mustak and the suspected family into custody for questioning.

They were brought to Hajo police station as the investigation into the alleged land fraud, illegal settlement, and use of forged documents continues.

