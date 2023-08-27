BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid Across Indo-Bangla Border, 8 Buffaloes Rescued
Acting on tip-off, the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) intervened on Saturday night in the Harinagar hamlet of Cachar's Katigora sub-division, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, and rescued about eight smuggled buffaloes.
However, after spotting the BSF patrolling group, the smugglers were able to escape the area. The value of the seized buffaloes is estimated to be around Rs 4.4 lakhs.
In another instance, a truck laden with smuggled cattle intercepted and seized by Jagi road police on Saturday night. With the help of local people, the police managed to rescue around 50 cattle heads.
The truck driver was also apprehended by the police for further interrogation.
As per preliminary investigation, the truck was travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati.