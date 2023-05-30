Assam: Locals Stage Protest, Demand Probe into Forest Employee’s Death

Locals of Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Assam’s Goalpara district took to the streets to protest against the death of the Forest Department employee while launching an operation against alleged illegal timber smuggling.
Several people from various groups and organizations protested in front of the office of the Krishnai Forest Officer in Goalpara on Tuesday. The protestors have demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased forest employee. They have also demanded a thorough probe into the incident so that all perpetrators involved in the case could be nabbed.
As per sources, a team of forest department officials launched an operation against alleged illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserve Forest on Monday night. The team seized a tractor and illegal timber during the operations.
The incident occurred when the officials were bringing the seized goods toward their office. Reportedly, a group of suspected timber smugglers attacked the forest department team with sharp weapons.
After the police were informed about the incident, they rushed to the spot and rescued four employees who were left critically injured after the attack.
The forest department employee named Rajbir Ahmed, who was rescued by the police, succumbed to his injuries at the Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati.
Three of the four injured officers identified as Mobinur Rahman, Najrul Islam and Mustafa Ali are currently undergoing treatment at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati. As per reports, Najrul Islam is currently in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended at Rajbir Ahmed’s residence in Goalpara
A local resident said, “Rajbir was a very decent boy. He didn’t have any work at the field. His duty was usually at the office. We don’t know why he was sent for field duty late at night. We entirely blame the forest department for whatever has happened. We demand an investigation into the incident.”