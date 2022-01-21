Assam Logs 6,897 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Assam on Friday reported 6,897 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 45,021. The positivity rate further surged to 12.13 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,979 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 15 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 56,849 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1561), Dibrugarh (385), Jorhat (377), and Kamrup Rural (340).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,84,954 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,32,311. The recovery rate stood at 92.31 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,275 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.