Assam Lok Sabha Polls: EVM Tampering Reported In Sonitpur

An instance of EVM tampering has surfaced in Sonitpur constituency in Assam where the BJP symbol was concealed with a white paper, potentially to mislead voters.
Reports suggest that some unidentified individual tampered with the EVM by applying glue to affix the white paper over the BJP symbol, causing the glue to seep down, impacting other buttons and resulting in complete malfunction.
Following the revelation, a circle officer was dispatched to investigate the matter, leading to a temporary halt in voting.
Additionally, there have been multiple instances of EVM malfunctions in polling booths across all five Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam.
Polling commenced hours late in certain centers due to technical glitches in the respective EVMs.
Malfunctions were reported in various locations, including No. 919 Somua LP School, No. 112 Panbari Mazgaon Mozolia School, and No. 15 Udaypur voting centers in Lakhimpur’s Bihpuria.
Other locations include - No. 51 Sukan Pukhuri voting center in Demow, No. 39 Bheluwatar Primary School in Rangapara, No. 105 Tengabari Primary School, and No. 69 Borguri voting center in Mariani, and No. 237 Teok High School voting center, No. 153 Sengajan Bali Primary School, and No. 180 Demow Bali Jonjati Primary School voting center.