Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP, Congress Tussle For 5 Assam Seats In First Phase

The total number of voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam is 86,47,869. Of these, 42,82,887 are male, 43,64,859 female, and 123 voters of the third gender, the Assam State Election Commission said on Thursday.
Out of the 10,001 polling stations to witness voting in the first phase, 92 have been identified as model polling stations. There are 11 polling stations being run by differently-abled persons in Assam, while 752 are being operated by women.
A whopping 40,004 polling-presiding officers have been deployed for the first phase of elections with 10,001 each of VVPATs, ballot units and control units in use for the first phase in Assam.
Out of the 35 candidates vying for votes in the first phase in Assam, 11 candidates are from Kaziranga, eight from Sonitpur, nine from Lakhimpur, three from Dibrugarh, and four from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituencies.