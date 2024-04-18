Lok Sabha 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP, Congress Tussle For 5 Assam Seats In First Phase

The world's largest general elections in India are set to kick off in the first phase on April 19. In Assam, voting will be held in five constituencies with 35 candidates vying for over 86 lakh votes. Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will see simultaneous voting assembly elections.