Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP, Congress Tussle For 5 Assam Seats In First Phase

The world's largest general elections in India are set to kick off in the first phase on April 19. In Assam, voting will be held in five constituencies with 35 candidates vying for over 86 lakh votes. Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will see simultaneous voting assembly elections.
Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: World's largest elections set to unfold

With nearly 97 crore voters, 10.5 lakh polling stations, and 1.5 crore election officials, the Lok Sabha general elections 2024 in India is the world’s largest election mobilization exercise of man and material.

Schedule: Voting will be held in seven phases across 543 Parliamentary Constituencies. Voters can check their poll date and polling station details on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

In Assam, the polling of votes will take place across 14 constituencies in three phases - April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Date of counting: The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on June 4, 2024.

Ease of voting: Special arrangements and facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity have been made to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Know your candidates in Assam

Assam Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have reviewed the self-sworn affidavits of all 35 candidates running in the Phase-I Lok Sabha elections 2024 across 5 constituencies in Assam. Among the candidates scrutinized, 5 individuals (14%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Here are the criminal records of the candidates in the first phase of elections along with significant findings regarding financial standings, educational qualifications, age demographics, and gender representation among the contenders.

ADR Report Unveils Criminal Cases & Wealth Disparities Among Assam Phase-I LS Candidates!

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Assam state election commission's action taken on poll problems

The State Election Commission of Assam received 113 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, of which 108 were disposed of till 9 am on Thursday. Contraband items including liquor and narcotics along with cash seizures went up to Rs 168 crores, while a significant number of weapons including explosives were seized in the build-up to the Lok Sabha general elections in the state.

Assam Poll Body Reports 113 MCC Breachs, Seizures Worth Rs 168 Cr

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: An overview of Assam

The total number of voters in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam is 86,47,869. Of these, 42,82,887 are male, 43,64,859 female, and 123 voters of the third gender, the Assam State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Out of the 10,001 polling stations to witness voting in the first phase, 92 have been identified as model polling stations. There are 11 polling stations being run by differently-abled persons in Assam, while 752 are being operated by women.

A whopping 40,004 polling-presiding officers have been deployed for the first phase of elections with 10,001 each of VVPATs, ballot units and control units in use for the first phase in Assam.

Out of the 35 candidates vying for votes in the first phase in Assam, 11 candidates are from Kaziranga, eight from Sonitpur, nine from Lakhimpur, three from Dibrugarh, and four from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituencies.

Lok Sabha Polls: In Assam, 35 Candidates Jostle For Over 86 Lakh Votes

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Sikkim to also witness simultaneous polls

As the Sikkim Assembly Elections approach, 146 candidates gear up to contest for the 32 assembly seats in the state. With security a top priority, the Election Commission has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure a smooth polling process in the Himalayan region.

Among the candidates vying for seats are Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM leader Prem Singh Tamang, along with former CM and SDF chief Pawan Kumar Chamling, highlighting the significance of the electoral battle in the state.

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: What is going on in Arunachal Pradesh?

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for its Assembly Election 2024, scheduled for April 19, 2024, to be held in a single phase.

The state assembly comprises 60 members, and currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds power, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

However, Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness simultaneous assembly elections. With 10 candidates already declared victorious without contest, the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is poised for a battle against its allies rather than the opposition Congress in the upcoming polling on Friday, where elections will be held for the remaining 50 Assembly constituencies.

Seeking to secure a consecutive second term, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 50 seats, while the struggling Congress, once the dominant force until 2016, is contesting in only 19 seats. Initially nominating 34 candidates, the opposition party saw only 19 filing their nominations, with most of them being new entrants into the political fray.

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: When will voting start and end?

Addressing a presser ahead of the first phase of polling, the Chief Electoral Officer in Assam, Anurag Goel gave an overview. Voting is set to begin from 7 am and conclude at 5 pm tomorrow, he said.

Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: Voting in five constituencies in Assam in first phase

A total of 35 candidates will contest from five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam - Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat - in the first phase of polling on Friday. The total number of voters in the first phase is 86,47,869. Of these, 42,82,887 are male, 43,64,859 female and 123 voters of the third gender, the Assam State Election Commission said on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Polls: In Assam, 35 Candidates Jostle For Over 86 Lakh Votes
