Assam Looks to Global Stage as Talks On to Bring Shakira to Dibrugarh

In an ambitious move to put Upper Assam on the global tourism and entertainment map, the Assam government is exploring the possibility of hosting an international mega concert in Dibrugarh, with global pop star Shakira as the proposed headline performer.

The announcement was made by BJP state general secretary and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman Rituparna Baruah on January 31 while speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh. Baruah said the proposed concert is part of the state government’s newly launched concert tourism initiative aimed at boosting tourism through large-scale music and cultural events.

According to Baruah, the event is being planned at Khanikar Stadium in Dibrugarh, with the larger goal of transforming the city into a prominent cultural and tourist destination in Upper Assam.

“Concert tourism has already delivered impressive results in neighbouring Meghalaya, where international and national music events have significantly strengthened the tourism sector,” Baruah said. He added that Assam has recently tested this model by hosting a major concert in Guwahati, which received an overwhelming public response.

Building on that success, the government now wants to take similar events beyond the state capital. “Our focus is to extend concert tourism to Upper Assam. We are making efforts to bring Shakira to perform in Dibrugarh. The idea is to promote the city as a major tourism hub through such international events,” Baruah said.

The proposed concert, if materialised, is expected to generate significant economic activity, benefiting local hotels, transport services, small businesses and the hospitality sector. It is also seen as a way to showcase Dibrugarh’s growing infrastructure and potential to host large international gatherings.

