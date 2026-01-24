When Linkin Park Met Assam: Singer Emily Armstrong Performs With Gamusa in Viral Moment

Iconic rock band Linkin Park created a memorable moment during their first-ever headline concert in India, as an Assamese Gamusa found its way onto the international stage in Bengaluru.

Performing before nearly 40,000 fans on Friday night, the band delivered a high-energy two-hour set packed with classic hits and new material. However, one of the most talked-about moments of the evening came when a fan passed an Assamese gamusa onto the stage. Lead vocalist Emily Armstrong accepted it mid-performance and later wore it on her head while singing Faint, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Emily was also seen wearing an Indian cricket team jersey for a large part of the concert, gestures that instantly resonated with fans and quickly went viral on social media, with many hailing the band for embracing Indian culture.

The Bengaluru concert opened with Somewhere I Belong and featured a mix of fan favourites and songs from the band’s latest album From Zero. Tracks like Numb and In The End saw the entire venue erupt into mass singalongs.

Reacting to the crowd’s energy, Mike Shinoda addressed fans during the show, saying the band had waited years to perform in India and that the Bengaluru audience had set an exceptionally high standard for upcoming performances.

Following the Bengaluru concert, Linkin Park is headed to Mumbai, where they will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 on Sunday, a show expected to be one of their biggest appearances in the country.

The gamusa moment, in particular, stood out as a powerful symbol of cultural exchange, bringing a piece of Assam to a global rock stage and turning it into one of the most cherished highlights.

