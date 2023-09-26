Assam: Lower Court Stays Suspension Of AASU Leader

The Kamrup district and sessions court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the suspension of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Dibyajyoti Medhi.
This comes after the AASU's core leadership had decided to suspend Medhi from membership of the student organisation.
Moreover, the court also stayed the disbanding of the Dimoria unit of the AASU, it has emerged.
This comes after Dibyajyoti Medhi had called out the student organisation for having non-students and those who have passed that age at leadership positions, saying that central leadership has trampled the constitution of the student body.
Submitting a name of 55 people of AASU to the court, Medhi had said, "Those at leadership positions of AASU do not even qualify. They hold these positions illegally as they are not students and have passed that age."
The Dimoria College AASU unit had been disbanded by the organisation's central leadership in the wake of the scam surfacing for allegedly flouting organisational discipline by inviting the Governor during Rongali Bihu celebrations at the College.
Accusing the central leadership of partisanship, Dibyajyoti Medhi said that surprisingly, no action was taken when the Lakhimpur and Dhekiajuli units of AASU had invited MLA Manab Deka and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal respectively during Bihu celebrations.
"AASU is bringing down its own constitutional values. Non-students and those who have gone past the age are holding leadership positions and this has brought disrepute among the student community," said Medhi.
Asserting that the central leadership is illegally formed, he filed a case at t he lower court.