Assam: LP School Tutor Hangs Himself on Teachers’ Day in Gogamukh

In a tragic incident, a teacher committed suicide on the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day in Gogamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Rajen Bonia.

Bonia was an assistant teacher at the 503 Auniati Koibarta Lower Primary School which was merged with the Auniati Medium English School.

According to allegations leveled by Bonia’s family members, he ended his life as the school which was established before independence had not been provincialised till date.

The deceased teacher was also working without pay since a long time.

The family members of the deceased teacher have been shattered after the incident.

Meanwhile, police have arrived at the residence of Bonia and his body has been taken for post mortem report.