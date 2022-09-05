Rajasthan BJP Leader Shot Dead My Unidentified Assailants

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was shot dead by assailants, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the assailants arrived on two motorcycles and cars and opened fire at BJP leader Kripal Singh, while he was headed home from circuit house in his car on Sunday night.

The victim, Singh is a close associate of Bharatpur BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli. Police said that he sustained seven bullet wounds in the attack.

Mathura Gate police station SHO Ramnath Singh said, “The accused are being identified and no arrest has been made so far. The post mortem is being conducted.”

Officials further informed that the BJP leader was rushed to state-run RBM Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.